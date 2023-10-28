Intoxicated teen shoots person on METRO bus after being woken up by driver, getting into argument with passenger

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a suspect, believed to be a teenager, after a shooting on a METRO bus Friday evening.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened around 8:55 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Cambridge St. and Braeswood Blvd.

Authorities said the suspect. believed to be a teenager between the ages of 15 and 18, was intoxicated on the bus.

It is said the bus driver woke the teenager up. After being woken up, a disturbance broke out between the intoxicated teenager, the bus driver, and another passenger on the bus.

Police said the suspect exited the bus at Cambridge St. and Braeswood Blvd. and shot back at the bus, injuring the passenger he was involved in the disturbance with. The suspect then fled on foot.

The bus driver drove a few blocks south of the location before calling police.

Authorities said the injured passenger is expected to survive.

Both METRO police and the Houston Police Department are investigating the incident.