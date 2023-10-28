79º
14-year-old charged after allegedly threatening to shoot everyone at bar in NW Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 14-year-old was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot everyone inside a bar on Saturday in northwest Harris County, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said.

The teen was not identified due to being a juvenile, and they were charged with terroristic threat and unlawful carry of a weapon.

Precinct 4 constable deputies responded to the 26200 block of Northwest Freeway at Masones Bar and Grill due to the incident. Authorities later arrived and discovered that a 14-year-old was involved.

The teen had allegedly taken out a firearm and threatened to shoot everyone at the establishment.

Law enforcement officers were able to recover the firearm, which had been reported stolen to the Sugar Land Police Department.

The teen was arrested and taken to the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

