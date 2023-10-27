Suspected killer appears to confess to killing estranged wife in phone call to children

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Moments after 48-year-old Karly Navarrete’s murder, her estranged husband, Ever Navarrete called their four children. KPRC 2 obtained a recording of the phone call.

“Can somebody call the ambulance because I shot her,” said Navarrete.

“As soon as I heard that I fell to my knees, I couldn’t believe it,” said Johanatan Navarrete.

During the phone call, Navaratte claimed he found his wife with another man. His son, Johanatan Navarrete, said that is not true. His parents were going through a divorce. She just bought a new house, hoping to escape years of abuse.

“She was going to get the second life that she needed,” said Johanatan Navarrete.

Barely turning a page in her new chapter, Johanatan said his father tracked Karly down at her new home off West Village Drive on Oct. 1. He said Navarrete waited for her to open the garage door before shooting her multiple times, killing her. Navarrete said he never imagined this would be the outcome.

“I just didn’t want to believe it. The signs were there, I just didn’t want to believe it,” said Johanatan Navarrete.

Johanatan said his father was arrested in El Salvador last week. He is being held on an unrelated resisting police charge. According to a spokesperson with the District Attorney’s Office, Navarrete is indicted in Harris County in connection to the murder.

Johanatan said his father could be released from El Salvadorian Jail next week. Navarrete’s family contacted the DA’ office last week, pushing to get a red notice issued so it can be internationally known that Navarrete is a wanted fugitive. The DA’s office tells KPRC 2 it is waiting on the complete offense report from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Once the report is received, they can file a red notice that would secure Navarrete until they can get permanent extradition paperwork. Officials said international extraditions are a lengthy process.

“We understand that it takes months and years. We just want him to be recognized as an international fugitive as soon as possible,” said Johanatan Navarrete.

Johanatan said his mother had a laugh he will never forget.

“She was a tiger mom. She was a helicopter mom. She was there for us, she fought for us. She was always there in the corner of our ring,” he said.

Now, he and his siblings are fighting to get her justice.