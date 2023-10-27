Record number of early voters reported for November election during first week in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth said that more than 54,400 in-person ballots have been cast during the first week of early voting for the Nov. 7 Joint General & Special Elections.

According to a news release from her office, more people are choosing to vote early compared to the most similar election in 2015, when only 36,300 voted in person during the same time.

“We are looking at an increase of about 50%. We have been working hard to ensure voting centers are up and running on time, and voters are getting in and out easily,” said Clerk Hudspeth. “Voters are showing interest in this election and are eager to make their choices ahead of Nov. 7.”

There are 42 political entities on the Nov. 7 ballot. However, voters will only see the contests that are connected to the address where they are registered to vote. Some may see a minimum of 15, while others a maximum of about 35 contests on their ballots. Only voters who live within the City of Houston’s legal boundaries are eligible to vote in the Houston mayoral, controller, and city council races.

“More than 700 election workers are stationed at the 68 voting centers across Harris County during the early voting period, and more than 6,000 will be working at the 701 voting centers on Election Day, Nov. 7,” added Clerk Hudspeth. “It takes a lot of people to run an election, and I am grateful for each and every one of them.”

Early voting continues through Friday, Nov. 3.

To review and or print a sample ballot, click here. Enter the name, address, or Voter Unique Identifier (VUID) on your voter registration certificate to view all the contests and candidates. Sample ballots are unique to an individual’s address. The following forms of photo ID are acceptable when voting in person:

Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Voters who do not possess and cannot obtain one of these forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (RID) at a Vote Center and present another form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or voter registration certificate.

For more information and stories related to the Nov. 7 election, click here.