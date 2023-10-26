ONLY ON 2: Aldine ISD student recounts dog attack that injured several people near school bus stop

HOUSTON, Texas – An Aldine ISD student who was injured when an unleashed pit bull attacked him along with several others Wednesday says the dog “just went haywire.”

Braylon Lawson said he had just went out a garage on his way to a bus stop when the dog came up to him.

The attack happened Wednesday morning on Breckenridge Dr. in Northwest Harris County.

Braylon Lawson tells KPRC 2 he was on his way to the school bus stop when the dog first approached him.

“He came towards me, and I know the dog because I had fed him before so I didn’t run,” says Lawson. “I just sat there and I petted him. I tried to take him back over there but he didn’t want to go. I tried to like bring him back to where he was, but he just followed me all the way down to the bus stop,”

Lawson says the pit bull followed him to the bus stop where other students were waiting. Everything was fine, he says, until the bus showed up.

“My friends came over. He went over to them, and they petted him, and we were just sitting there,” Lawson tells KPRC 2. As soon as the bus came, he just out of nowhere, just went haywire and just started biting and everything,”

Lawson says the dog bit him several times.

“He had got my arm, got my shoulder, my hip. got my leg, and everything and I’m just sitting there, I’m screaming for help and no one’s helping me,” he says.

Lawson says when the bus driver opened the doors to the bus, the attack escalated.

“They were just standing there watching me get bit. [The] Bus driver opened up the doors, I ran in, stood up on the seat, and the dog got in. I’m scared thinking it’s gonna jump straight for me, but it went for other kids, “Lawson tells KPRC 2. “I’m sorry for the kids that got hurt.”

Another student, as well as the bus driver, were also injured in the attack. Lawson says he ran home after the dog followed him onto the bus.

“I just got up and ran as fast as I could home. I checked behind me like four to five times just to make sure he didn’t come for me, didn’t go outside. [I] called the police, called my mom, called my dad, called everybody, told them what happened,” he says.

Lawson showed KPRC his stitches after he was released from the hospital Wednesday.

“I went to the hospital. They stitched my wounds, but it’s crazy how these people just let their dogs run loose around places like this,” he says.

Lawson says it’s especially disturbing because he has past experience with the dog and isn’t why it would attack unprovoked.

“I know the people. I fed the dog before, but I don’t know what’s the reason he would go haywire on me or to just suddenly have this aggression and just hurt me or do something to me,” he says. “I fed him before, never hurt him, never beat him, nothing like that, popped him. I guess the bus must have alerted him, and I guess must have made him feel some type of way, triggered him, he just went haywire.”

KPRC 2 Photojournalist Patrick Hardesty contributed to this report.