Ask Amy: Can I opt out of using my neighborhood’s cluster mailbox?

Millions of Americans collect their mail from cluster mailboxes. These are multiple boxes installed in one spot in an apartment complex or neighborhood to make delivery and pick-up convenient for both the mail carriers and the customers. But what happens when they’re broken or need replacement? It’s not always a simple fix.

What is a cluster mailbox?

A cluster mailbox is a centralized unit of individually locked compartments for the delivery and collection of mail. USPS also refers to this as a Cluster Box Unit (CBU) or community mailboxes. The post office prefers this mode of delivery because it’s easier to combine multiple homes in one stop.

The postal service says using a CBU saves on fuel and reduces carbon emissions because carriers can deliver mail to multiple customers during a single stop with less truck idle time. A cluster mailbox is typically used for parcel and package deliveries.

Who is responsible for cluster mailboxes?

When a cluster mailbox is broken or there is a problem the question about who is responsible for the mailbox usually comes up. USPS says the property owners, builders, or developers are responsible for cluster mailboxes. This means if the CBU is broken or damaged the property owner is responsible for fixing it.

This could mean the Homeowners Association takes charge or property owners can appoint a manager to ensure the mailbox meets postal service regulations. Here is more from the USPS about who is in charge of mail delivery boxes.

Who do I call about a cluster mailbox issue?

USPS says you should contact your local post office before putting up, moving, or replacing a CBU.

If your community’s cluster mailbox is broken or missing and you need a new one, you can call (713) 226-3608 or email HoustonGrowthManagement@usps.gov.

You can buy a cluster mailbox directly from the USPS or order one from a USPS-approved manufacturer here https://about.usps.com/postal-bulletin/2007/html/pb22206/mailboxkit.4.16.html. You can read more about cluster mailbox regulations and rules from the USPS here.

Can I opt out of the cluster mailbox and put out my own personal mailbox?

No. You can’t change the mail delivery method in your neighborhood without permission from the Post Office. USPS guidelines explain that each neighborhood must have approved modes of delivery by the postmaster. If you live in an area with cluster mailboxes, this method has already been approved as the method of delivery.

Official statement from the USPS about Cluster Mailbox Units

The Postal Service remains committed to providing world-class postal services to the American public. Safeguarding the security and sanctity of the mail is of paramount importance. This includes ensuring mail receptacles are secured, safe, and in good condition at all times.

Appropriate mail receptacles must be provided for the receipt of mail, including in locations with approved centralized delivery, which utilize Cluster Box Units (CBU). Postal Service regulations specify that the purchase, installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement of mail receptacles are the responsibility of the customer. The Postal Service will only provide mail delivery services to postal-approved receptacles for the approved, established mode of delivery including to existing CBU equipment. In this instance, local postal officials are aware of the need for the customers to replace their damaged or out-of-date CBU equipment and we continue working with them and their HOA representatives, providing contact information of approved vendors available to assist with their purchase and installation of new CBU equipment.

We appreciate the opportunity to continue working with our customers and providing prompt, efficient mail delivery services. Customers are reminded that, if they need assistance with mailing or shipping concerns, there are a variety of options for contacting the Postal Service, including their local Post Office by calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visiting our website at www.usps.com/help .