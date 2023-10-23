HOUSTON – The World Youth Foundation hosted its 33rd Annual Seeds of Gratitude celebration in Houston on Sunday.

For more than 33 years, the WYF has “delivered free, out-of-school programming and access to community-wide events for underserved and underrepresented minority youth, ages 6-24,” according to their website.

Additionally, the organization also exposes youth to personal and professional growth opportunities. Their mission is to “Empower Every Youth to Win in Life Against All Odds.”

Sunday’s event was held inside the Wortham Theater Center.

Several community leaders were awarded for their contributions to the organization. Awardees included Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Ace Mentoring Houston Chapter, Wayne Swanagan with PepsiCo, Octavio Pena with Oak Farms Dairy, Dr. Gena L. Jenkins with the Houston Equity Fund, and more.

Multiple students were also given awards and thousands of dollars in scholarships were handed out throughout the event.

A group of students shared their most recent experience after traveling to Washington D.C. for the Annual Legislative Black Caucus field trip. They were able to attend several events and speak with congressmen and women who represent Texas including Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was in attendance and provided remarks, stating how foundations such as this one continue to propel the youth in our community forward.

World Youth Foundation hosts 33rd Annual Seeds of Gratitude celebration with special guest Mayor Turner (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

KPRC 2′s Moriah Ballard was the emcee for the event, alongside co-host Amanda Sapp of Amazing 102.5 FM.