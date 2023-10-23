Mother shot, killed during attempted break-in at apartment in east Houston

HOUSTON – A woman was reportedly killed Sunday night after two men attempted to enter her residence.

According to the Houston Police Department, the deadly incident took place in the 12200 block of Fleming Drive around 9:30 p.m.

HPD Lt. Steve Casko said a woman, her husband, and two young children were inside the residence when the two men arrived at their front door and attempted to force their way inside.

The woman’s husband reportedly answered the door and saw two men who were holding a firearm.

The husband then yelled for his wife to call 911. Instead of calling the police, investigators believe the woman grabbed a firearm from within the home and began engaging in a shootout with the two suspects.

The woman was reportedly shot and killed at some point during the exchange of gunfire.

Neighbors said they began calling the police after hearing the gunfight, and said they witnessed the men going in and out of the apartment a couple of times.

At this time, homicide investigators are working to determine if the reports provided by the husband and other witnesses add up to the evidence at the scene.

Additionally, the husband told police that he took the two young children, ages 1 and 3, outside the apartment and put them in the car while waiting for police after the shooting.