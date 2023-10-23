77º
Man found shot to death in front of SW Houston apartment

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man was found shot to death in front of an apartment in southwest Houston on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

A witness called officers after they heard gunshots around 11:40 p.m. in the 9300 block of Dairy View Lane. The witness did not see the shooting.

Authorities later made it to the location and found a man, who had been fatally shot in front of an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified.

If you know anything about the shooting, you should call police at 713-308-3600.

This case is still being investigated.

