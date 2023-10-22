81º
Texas baby recovered after 3 suspects accused of stealing vehicle with infant inside

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

FORT WORTH, Texas – A baby was rescued after three suspects assaulted their sibling and stole a vehicle with the infant inside in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Officers are still looking for the suspects, NBCDFW reported.

Police responded to the situation at about 12:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Orange Street. Three suspects allegedly approached the car and attacked a 12-year-old in the vehicle, then police said they kidnapped the 1-year-old child inside and stole the car.

The children’s mother called authorities immediately after the incident, according to NBCDFW.

The baby was later located 12 miles away from the scene, and they were reunited with their family. The 12-year-old received medical treatment after they were injured in the assault.

The suspects are two men and a woman, and authorities did not share information about the stolen vehicle, NBCDFW wrote.

