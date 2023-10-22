81º
Join Insider

Local News

Person fatally shot near Hobby Airport; traffic backed up at airport as police investigate

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Shooting, Crime, Hobby Airport, Houston
police lights (FILE) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A person is dead after a shooting near Hobby Airport Saturday.

According to Houston police, the call came in at approximately 6:36 p.m. from the 7800 block of Airport Blvd. The original scene of the shooting was at 10200 Telephone Road.

HPD’s homicide division said a body was found at the passenger pickup area following the shooting. It is unclear how the body got there at this time.

Houston Airports said two lanes in a section of the arrivals pickup area are affected as HPD investigates. They said currently five lanes are open to vehicular traffic in the arrivals area.

KPRC 2 has a crew en route and we will update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email