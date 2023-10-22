Person fatally shot near Hobby Airport; traffic backed up at airport as police investigate

HOUSTON – A person is dead after a shooting near Hobby Airport Saturday.

According to Houston police, the call came in at approximately 6:36 p.m. from the 7800 block of Airport Blvd. The original scene of the shooting was at 10200 Telephone Road.

HPD’s homicide division said a body was found at the passenger pickup area following the shooting. It is unclear how the body got there at this time.

Houston Airports said two lanes in a section of the arrivals pickup area are affected as HPD investigates. They said currently five lanes are open to vehicular traffic in the arrivals area.

KPRC 2 has a crew en route and we will update the story as more information becomes available.