1 dead, 1 injured in backyard shooting in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man died and a second man is in critical condition after a shooting broke out in the backyard of a house in north Harris County on Saturday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received a call about the incident at approximately 11:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Mohawk Street.

When authorities arrived, they learned that several people had gathered in the backyard of the house. Some people then got into an argument, and a shooting occurred.

Two men were shot, and one of the victims was killed. The second man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Their names were not released.

Deputies said they are still trying to identify a suspect. They do not have a description for the suspect or their vehicle.

Authorities are speaking to witnesses, and an investigation is underway.