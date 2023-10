DEER PARK, Texas – Authorities in Deer Park are searching for a missing 29-year-old man.

According to Texas DPS, Brandon Anderson was last seen at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Windsor Drive.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants, and black Jordan shoes.

He may be found carrying a PlayStation 4.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Deer Park Police Department at 281-478-2000.