$5K reward offered to find suspects who fatally shot man in 2016 in SW Houston

A $5,000 reward is being offered to help find the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man on Sept. 11, 2016, at a southwest Houston apartment complex, Crime Stoppers said.

HOUSTON – A $5,000 reward is being offered to help find the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man on Sept. 11, 2016, at a southwest Houston apartment complex, Crime Stoppers said.

Deontra Smith, 37, was murdered in the 12600 block of Dunlap Street. The Houston Police Department said he got into an argument with a woman in the parking lot of the apartments.

He was ambushed and shot in his back. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Smith’s family is asking the community to help them find those responsible for the shooting.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the charge or arrest of the suspect(s) of this murder. To share a tip, you can call 713-222-8477 or click here. Tips can be made anonymously.