Woman arrested after allegedly dragging deputy through restaurant parking lot with her vehicle

The woman is accused of dragging a deputy through a parking lot.

A woman has been arrested after allegedly dragging a Harris County constable deputy with her vehicle, according to Constable Mark Herman.

Christina Amanda Pabon has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - causing serious injury.

On Oct. 19, deputies responded to reports of an off-duty constable deputy being assaulted at a fast food restaurant located in the 14400 block of SH-249 Road.

Deputies said Pabon was getting into an argument with another woman when the off-duty officer approached Pabon’s vehicle and tried to intervene.

Pabon saw the officer and attempted to flee, dragging him through the parking lot.

The officer allegedly lost consciousness for a bit before attempting to detain Pabon, but she resisted. A brief struggle ensued until another deputy arrived at the scene and both deputies were able to detain Pabon.

“Christina Amanda Pabon was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon - Causing Serious Injury. Her bond amount and court information is not set at this time.” -Constable Mark Herman