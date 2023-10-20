Man hit, killed while running across feeder road after argument with Uber driver on I-45

HOUSTON – A man was reportedly hit and killed while trying to cross a feeder road in north Houston on Thursday night.

According to Houston police, the deadly incident took place off the North Freeway at Little York.

Investigators said a man was riding in an Uber on I-45 when he started arguing with the driver. He then reportedly asked the driver to stop and let him out of the car.

He then tried to cross the feeder road but was hit by another car before making it across.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver who hit the man allegedly drove off before returning to the scene an hour later.