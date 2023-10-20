66º
Man, believed to be innocent bystander, dies after drive-by shooting near gas station in north Harris Co.

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man is now dead after being shot while near a gas station in north Harris County Thursday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place around 10:20 p.m. near the store located on Ella Boulevard and Barren Springs.

Deputies said when they arrived, they located a man in his 60s with at least one gunshot wound. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe the victim was an innocent bystander to the shooting. Deputies at the scene reportedly found about two dozen shell casings in the road.

Additionally, they believe at least two shooters were inside a vehicle that fled east towards the freeway.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact HCSO.

