Man on the run for 35 years for multiple sex crimes in California captured in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – A man who has been on the run for 35 years, accused of multiple sex crimes, has been captured in Galveston, according to the U.S. Marshals Service in the Southern District of Texas.

The fugitive, 62-year-old Ismael Guerra Osorio was arrested and taken into custody on Oct. 16 at a mechanic shop in Kemah, Texas, where he was working as a mechanic.

He’s been wanted in California since 1988 for rape, sexual assault and lewd and lascivious acts with a child, according to authorities.

The Huntington Park, California, police obtained an arrest warrant in February 1996 for Osorio after learning he had assaulted an underage girl for nearly four years, officials said.

Detectives also learned that Osorio was reportedly wanted for a 1988 forcible rape in Los Angeles County.

After the Huntington Park police, working with the USMS in the Central District of California, developed information that Osorio was possibly living in Houston under an assumed name, a collateral lead was sent on Oct. 6 to the USMS in the Southern District of Texas to locate and apprehend him, according to the release.

USMS investigators in Houston learned that Osorio was working as a mechanic in a shop in Galveston County and contacted the Galveston Division, which sent task force officers to the Kemah shop to arrest him.

Osario was working in an inspection bay of the mechanic shop and the task force members arrested him without incident.

He was booked into the Galveston County jail for processing. The Huntington Park PD has been notified of the arrest.