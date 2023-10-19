Suspect shot after attempting to break into car in Channelview

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after authorities said he was shot while attempting to break into someone’s vehicle in Channelview.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place around 11 p.m. on Woodforest Drive near Normandy Street.

Investigators said the owner of the car lives in an apartment nearby and heard his alarm going off.

When he looked outside, he reportedly saw a man breaking into his vehicle.

Police said both men opened fire toward one another as the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries. The owner of the vehicle was not hit but is being questioned by investigators.