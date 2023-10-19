Smoke alert issued in Sabine Pass area after marsh fires cause several crashes

A smoke alert has been issued in the Sabine Pass area after possible marsh fires caused several vehicle crashes Thursday morning, according to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

The heavy smoke drifted into the east Chambers County from Jefferson County. This could impact drivers’ vision if they are traveling in that area.

The sheriff’s office cautioned drivers to be alert and aware if they plan to travel through east Chambers County.

Several car crashes have been reported due to heavy smoke in certain areas.