Police chase involving suspect accused of pointing gun at people ends in fiery crash in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A stolen vehicle burst into flames Wednesday evening following a police chase that ended in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police were called around 6:55 p.m. when someone reported that a person in a red Toyota was driving erratically and pointing a gun at people near Westheimer and Sage.

HPD units responded to the area and saw the vehicle in the 2600 block of West Loop South. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver sped away, leading them on a chase. Police later learned that the vehicle was reported as stolen out of Dallas.

The driver eventually crashed on I-69 Southwest Freeway near Westpark Drive.

Police said the car burst into flames, but the driver was able to get out of the vehicle in time. The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Aurell Hollie.

Hollie has been charged with eluding arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle.