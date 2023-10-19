Mayor Turner to announce details of Houston’s 2023 Thanksgiving Day parade

The H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade returns on Nov. 23 for its 74th year, and is expected to draw thousands of spectators who will line the streets of downtown Houston in hopes of catching a glimpse of the enormous balloons, marching bands, star performers, and, of course, Santa Claus.

Typically hundreds of people come together to work on the parade, which will follow a route through downtown Houston, starting near Wells Fargo Plaza and ending outside the One Allen Center.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce parade details Thursday afternoon during a news conference at City Hall. Stream it live in the video player at the top of the page beginning at 1:30 p.m.

