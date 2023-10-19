Family of fatal hit and run victim upset at ‘leniency’ following suspect’s guilty plea

HOUSTON – More than a year after a man was killed in a hit and run accident near Hardy Toll Road north of Houston, his family says they feel like they are getting further away from finding justice.

This after a court hearing Tuesday when one of the suspects charged with manslaughter, speeding, and failure to stop and render aid, pleaded guilty.

The family had been hoping for a conviction or a guilty plea, and they got that guilty plea Tuesday, but they say what followed was completely unexpected.

August 19, 2022 is a day that will forever be branded in Tracie Martinez’ and Rodrigo Campos Martinez’ minds as the day they tragically lost their son, 21-year-old Edwin Favela.

“It was more like an explosion, there were sparks. The bike went one way, his body went up over,” Tracie Martinez said. “We were sleeping, and we got a call from his boss which is also a friend that Rigo grew up with in Mexico. It was 1:15 a.m., I’ll never forget it. He said you need to come, Edwin’s been in a really bad accident.”

Martinez says Edwin was on his beloved motorcycle leaving work on Mooney Road and turned on Hardy when he was slammed into by two vehicles that Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators say were speed racing.

“They removed his spleen, his stomach was left open, he had multiple broken bones,” Martinez said.

The loving father, video game and motorcycle enthusiast didn’t make it. Officials say the cars drivers, one of them being Alejandro Monsibais, never stopped and instead abandoned the vehicles after fleeing the scene.

“Alejandro Monsibais went back later with his stepfather that same day, picked up his car, took his car home and started repairs on the front end,” Martinez said.

Monsibais was eventually arrested, but Martinez says their family’s nightmare worsened Tuesday when Monsibais pleaded guilty, leading to a pre-sentencing investigation. She believes the judge is being too lenient.

“I’m crying my eyes out and she (the judge) finally says ‘well I can’t do probation and I’m thinking it’s going to be five years depending on if you’re showing your remorse,’” Martinez said.

Martinez says no amount of time behind bars could bring Edwin back, but they feel a 10-year sentence would be appropriate.

“Five years? He’s on his second Christmas with his family, our sons got a special need son, our grandson is special needs and he just turned four and he’s going on his second year without his father,” She added.

Martinez says the other suspected driver in this hit and run has yet to be arrested.

Monsibais, who has been out on bond, is expected to be sentenced in January. Edwin Favela’s family hopes this story spreads awareness about the dangers of speed racing and puts pressure on the criminal justice system.