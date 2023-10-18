Suspected thieves trick senior Katy couple; steal $4K worth of expensive items from home

Elisa Wilson and her husband James made a list of the expensive gold treasures and jewelry that a group of thieves stole from them over the weekend in a very thought-out scheme.

Last Sunday evening at about 6:30 p.m., Wilson said two men came to her front door claiming to be from their HOA community asking to see the couple’s backyard. More importantly, the trees in their backyard.

“They told us they were from the HOA and we had some problem trees in our backyard that would need to be trimmed up quick,” Wilson said.

The two men then asked the Wilsons to accompany them into the backyard to look at the problem trees.

But while the Wilsons were distracted in the backyard, the man caught on video entered their home through the front door and quickly robbed the couple of at least $4,000 worth of gold jewelry and other pieces out of Elisa’s jewelry box.

But the thieves actually robbed this couple of so much more.

“What they really took from me, they robbed me of the innocence, that’s what they robbed me of because I believed every word they said, “ James said.

“I don’t feel safe in my own house anymore,” Elisa said.

KPRC 2 received surveillance video of the one robber and the vehicle he apparently drove in at the time. The other two men involved in this crime were not caught on video.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Department is investigating this crime.

As for Elisa and James Wilson, they simply want to save other unsuspecting families from going through the same thing they have been subjected to.

“If someone comes to your door and is a stranger don’t answer it and if they want to talk to you, don’t talk to them and if they tell you anything, don’t believe them. They may be out to rob you like they did to us,” James said, quietly shaking his head in disgust.