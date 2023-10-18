73º
Man shot in back after being accused of stealing packs of soda from SE Houston gas station

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

A man was shot while he possibly tried to steal packs of soda from a gas station in southeast Houston on Tuesday, the Houston Police Department said. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A man was shot after he was accused of stealing packs of soda from a gas station in southeast Houston on Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 7:42 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Wayside Drive.

Investigators learned the man had allegedly tried to steal sodas from the store, then another person came out from the store and shot the suspected thief in the back.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Police said the Harris County District Attorney’s Office will decide if charges will be made against those involved. The names of the suspect and the shooter were not provided.

Authorities also did not confirm if it was an employee that shot the suspected thief.

This incident is still being investigated.

