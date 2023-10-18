Large grass fire burning near Fred Hartman bridge in east Harris County

WATCH LIVE: Fire reported near marsh area just east of the Fred Hartman Bridge

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Fire crews are responding to the scene of a grass fire near the Fred Hartman bridge in east Harris County.

According to the La Porte Office of Emergency Management, the fire is burning in a marshy area just east of the bridge.

They said the fire started from a diesel truck and then spread to the grass.

Fire departments from Deer Park, Pasadena, and Webster are assisting in the response.

The agency said the marshy area is making it difficult for fire trucks to get to the fire as there are fears that the trucks will get stuck.

No structures are in danger, but there are some large antennas in the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time. It is unknown how long it will take to bring under control.