Hilton Hotel in Houston cancels upcoming Palestinian rights conference citing safety concerns

HOUSTON – The Hilton Houston Post Oak Hotel by the Galleria canceled an upcoming conference that was set to be held by the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights later this month.

The cancellation comes amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The hotel, which was supposed to host the conference from Oct. 27 - Oct. 28, said the cancellation was due to “safety and security concerns.”

“The safety and security of our Team Members and guests is our top priority. Given escalating security concerns, the hotel has determined it cannot serve as the venue for this event because of the potential risks to Team Members and guests,” the hotel’s statement read.

Deemed the “largest movement-wide Palestine conference in the U.S.,” according to its website, the USCPR National Conference was set to host some notable speakers, including journalist Marc Lamont Hill, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, attorney Diali Shamas and more.

As the event reached closer to date, the event came under fire, with several people reportedly calling Hilton and demanding the protest be canceled.

Governor Greg Abbott also posted on X applauding Hilton for canceling the event, saying in part, “Hilton Hotels in Houston was correct to pull the plug on the U.S. Campaign for Palestine Rights event hosted by Hamas supporters.”

Read the full statement below from Hilton Houston:

“Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria serves as a place of public accommodation and does not endorse the positions of third-party groups or organizations. The safety and security of our Team Members and guests is our top priority. Given escalating security concerns in the current environment, the hotel has determined that it cannot serve as the venue for this event because of the potential risks to our Team Members and guests. Our priority is and will remain the safety and security of everyone we welcome at our hotels.” – Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria Spokesperson