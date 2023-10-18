Here’s what you missed on KPRC 2 News Today at 10 on Wednesday, October 18

Here’s all the fun from KPRC 2 News Today at 10 on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Frank Gomez, Associate Director in the Office of Scholarship and Financial Aid at the University of Houston, shares what students and parents need to know about the upcoming changes to FAFSA.

Here’s a 12th grade college prep list.

Here’s a federal student aid estimator to help identify what you’re eligible to receive.

Fresh Spirit Wellness

Dr. Conte Terrell, Founder and CEO of Fresh Spirit Wellness, shares more on the assistance and support they provide to survivors of domestic violence.

‘Merging Worlds’

‘Merging Worlds’ is an exhibit at Gremillion on Sunset. It brings together the work of four artists, who are also doctors. It’s meant to showcase the duality of artists juggling careers in high pressure, professional fields.

Faye Bouchaal, General Manager at Gremillion on Sunset, Dr. Frank Mahzari, an internal medicine doctor and Merging Worlds exhibition artist, and Dr. Joe Ybarra, an emergency and population health specialist and Merging World’s exhibition artist, joined KPRC 2 News Today at 10 to share more.

