Google Doodle celebrates Latino media pioneer Raoul Cortez’ 118th birthday

In this photo taken June 16, 2015, a photograph of Raoul Cortez, a community centered media pioneer, is displayed at the American Enterprise exhibit at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington. A wide range of innovations from Eli Whitneys cotton gin to the early Google servers will help tell the story of American business history for the first time at the Smithsonian. The Smithsonians National Museum of American History will open its new innovation wing on July 1. It will galleries featuring U.S. inventions, money and hands-on activities. A major exhibition about American Enterprise will trace the interaction of capitalism and democracy since the mid-1700s. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Google Doodle is marking on Tuesday the life and legacy of Raoul A. Cortez, a pioneer of Spanish-language radio and broadcasting in the U.S. and a civil rights activist, on what would have been his 118th birthday.

Cortez, who was Mexican American, founded the first Spanish-language radio station as well as the first TV station aimed at Hispanics.

Guest artist Rafael Lopez, who is also Mexican American, aimed to depict “the various roles Cortez played in furthering Latino culture and civil rights in the U.S.,” according to the Doodle.

Read more on NBC News here.