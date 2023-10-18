Google Doodle celebrates Latino media pioneer Raoul Cortez’ 118th birthday

Google Doodle is marking on Tuesday the life and legacy of Raoul A. Cortez, a pioneer of Spanish-language radio and broadcasting in the U.S. and a civil rights activist, on what would have been his 118th birthday.
Cortez, who was Mexican American, founded the first Spanish-language radio station as well as the first TV station aimed at Hispanics.
Guest artist Rafael Lopez, who is also Mexican American, aimed to depict “the various roles Cortez played in furthering Latino culture and civil rights in the U.S.,” according to the Doodle.