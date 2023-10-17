Texas EquuSearch members travel to Alabama to support family of Natalee Holloway ahead of suspect’s expected guilty plea

Members of Texas EquuSearch, including founder Tim Miller are headed to Alabama this week to show support to the family of Natalee Holloway, who disappeared in 2005.

The suspect in Holloway’s disappearance, Joran van der Sloot, is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday.

Miller and a member of the nonprofit are expected to leave at around 8 a.m.

RELATED: Joran van der Sloot expected to plead guilty in Natalee Holloway extortion case

According to a Facebook post, Miller and several Texas EquuSearch members traveled to Alabama nine times to help with the search for Holloway shortly after her disappearance.

A federal judge set an Oct. 18 plea and sentencing hearing for van der Sloot in Birmingham, Alabama. He had previously entered a plea of not guilty in the case. Van der Sloot was extradited to Alabama from Peru, where he’s serving a 28-year sentence after confessing to killing a Peruvian woman in 2010.

A judge declared Holloway dead but her body has never been found.

KPRC 2 will speak to Texas EquuSearch at 7 a.m. on KPRC 2+ about what they’re hoping to accomplish to bring closure to the family after all these years.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.