Search underway for man who escaped from courthouse after having his bond revoked

HOUSTON – A search is underway for a man who reportedly escaped from a courtroom after having his bond revoked Tuesday.

Michael Devon Combs, 32, was last seen fleeing from the 176th court located at 1201 Franklin in downtown.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said he freed himself from his leg restraints and left the courthouse.

According to court documents, Combs was charged with assault of a family member second offender and impeding breathing. He was out on a $65,000 bond. In April, court documents allege Combs choked and punched the mother of his kids.

Anyone with information about Comb’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-8477.