Britney Spears says in memoir she had an abortion after pregnancy with Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears says she had an abortion after getting pregnant with Justin Timberlake, a revelation from an excerpt of the pop star’s upcoming memoir published Tuesday by People magazine.

“Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” Spears wrote about her pregnancy with then-18-year-old Timberlake in her memoir. “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

Spears was 17 when she started dating Timberlake in 1999, and the pair were together until 2002. In her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” the 41-year-old singer describes meeting Timberlake when she was 11 on the set of ‘The Mickey Mouse Club,” and her first kiss with him during a game of Truth or Dare.

