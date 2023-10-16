What’s going around? It’s RSV, COVID, and strep.

There are several illnesses going around right now. Some of the most common are COVID, respiratory syncytial virus, and strep.
MEMORIAL CITY
Dr. Shane Magee, an internal medicine managing physician at the Memorial Villages Campus, is seeing viral gastroenteritis with adult patients, and pediatric patients have flu and respiratory syncytial virus.
FORT BEND
Dr. Krishnawari Pant, a pediatrician at the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center, said she is seeing streptococcal infections, acute gastroenteritis, and influenza is picking up.
Dr. Phong Van-Liaw, in pediatrics at the Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center, is seeing many patients with RSV, some who have required hospitalization. There also has been influenza A, stomach virus, strep throat, and COVID-19 infections.
ELDRIDGE CLINIC
Dr. Bazgha Khalid, a managing physician at the Eldridge Clinic, is seeing the usual cold/flu and some COVID in the clinic.
KINGWOOD
Dr. Chikku Paul, in pediatrics at the Kingwood Clinic, is seeing flu and RSV along with some hand, foot, and mouth disease.