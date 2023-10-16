What’s going around? It’s RSV, COVID, and strep.

There are several illnesses going around right now. Some of the most common are COVID, respiratory syncytial virus, and strep.

MEMORIAL CITY

Dr. Shane Magee, an internal medicine managing physician at the Memorial Villages Campus, is seeing viral gastroenteritis with adult patients, and pediatric patients have flu and respiratory syncytial virus.

FORT BEND

Dr. Krishnawari Pant, a pediatrician at the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center, said she is seeing streptococcal infections, acute gastroenteritis, and influenza is picking up.

Dr. Phong Van-Liaw, in pediatrics at the Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center, is seeing many patients with RSV, some who have required hospitalization. There also has been influenza A, stomach virus, strep throat, and COVID-19 infections.

ELDRIDGE CLINIC

Dr. Bazgha Khalid, a managing physician at the Eldridge Clinic, is seeing the usual cold/flu and some COVID in the clinic.

KINGWOOD

Dr. Chikku Paul, in pediatrics at the Kingwood Clinic, is seeing flu and RSV along with some hand, foot, and mouth disease.