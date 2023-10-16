58º
Join Insider

Local News

Truck driver killed after crashing with train in north Harris County

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Deadly crash
A driver is dead after being hit by a train Monday morning in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. (KPRC 2)

A driver is dead after being hit by a train Monday morning in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a deadly train crash at 11699 Mesa Drive around 8 a.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the train collided with the truck, and the driver died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email