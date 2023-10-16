Truck driver killed after crashing with train in north Harris County

A driver is dead after being hit by a train Monday morning in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a deadly train crash at 11699 Mesa Drive around 8 a.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the train collided with the truck, and the driver died at the scene.

@HCSO_VCD units are responding to a fatal crash at 11699 Mesa Dr, near Garrett. A train collided with a truck. The driver of the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/yKcJPRjCBk — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 16, 2023

The crash is under investigation.