‘They hurt me’: Parents allege school abuse after bruises found on child with autism; district denies allegation

PECAN GROVE, Texas – Kimberly Pittard looked on as her kids played at the Waterside Estates playground across the street from Oakland Elementary School near Pecan Grove.

At the school, Pittard’s youngest child’s classroom has recess. Several students talked to the second grader through the fences before a teacher called them away.

The 7-year-old isn’t with her classmates because her parents pulled her out of school after finding bruises on her arm.

“We noticed bruises, just black and blue bruises up her arm, down her torso. Bruises on her legs. We asked, ‘What happened?’ As dad is pulling up the driveway, she’s in tears,” Pittard recalled.

Pittard believed this happened to her daughter, who has autism, as school officials were trying to restrain her.

“She’s kind of just limp at this point. She’s saying, ‘They hurt me,’” Pittard said. “They put pillows on top of her face during this altercation.”

Fort Bend ISD’s spokesperson denies Pittard’s allegations.

“The specific allegation that a staff member placed a pillow over the child’s face has been fully investigated and found to be 100% untrue,” the spokesperson said.

“Despite false allegations being spread through media and social media outlets targeting our staff, the investigation has confirmed that staff members took appropriate measures to protect a student against self-harm,” the official added. “In an effort to protect staff and students, our staff continue to attempt to partner with the parents in finding solutions to a difficult behavioral situation.”

The Department of Family Protection Services is investigating the allegation.

“It’s a huge issue,” said Cynthia Singleton, an autism advocate. Singleton is working with four families at separate school districts on how to get their children better services and support.

“Children who have been identified as needing special education services because of diagnosis of autism require specialized and intensive treatment,” Singleton said. “They are difficult students to teach. They need specialized circumstances and not a lot of districts have enough money or trained staff to actually implement good programs.”

Cynthia shared these tips for parents who feel their child is being harmed at school:

Document marks and/or bruises on the child. Get the child’s doctor to confirm injuries.

File written report with school principal immediately.

File Level 1 grievance against the staff member.

Call the Department of Family Protection Services

Pittard wants the district to send her daughter to the Special Schools Coalition of Houston. The coalition is a group of independent schools serving students with special needs.

“From neurodevelopmental disorders to learning differences to Down syndrome, we are certain there is a school that will fit your family’s needs,” the group’s website reads. “We also work with public and private schools to help identify children who may be ‘getting lost’ in a typical classroom and help families find an atmosphere in which their children can succeed.”

“We would like to truly advocate to have her, at the district’s costs,” Pittard said. “Rather than send her to more torture from sending her to school.”

The district spokesperson said their students’ education and safety are their priority.

“Above all, our number one goal and priority is to best serve our children in partnership with parents, so they can learn and grow in safe and healthy environments alongside their peers, campus educators, and all school staff members,” the statement said.

FORT BEND ISD STATEMENT:

“In any instance when an allegation of mistreatment of a student is made, the district immediately launches a full impartial investigation.

Despite false allegations being spread through media and social media outlets targeting our staff, the investigation has confirmed that staff members took appropriate measures to protect a student against self-harm. In an effort to protect staff and students, our staff continue to attempt to partner with the parents in finding solutions to a difficult behavioral situation.

The specific allegation that a staff member placed a pillow over the child’s face has been fully investigated and found to be 100% untrue.

Our fact-finding includes an investigation by our Fort Bend ISD police department, a review of any available videos and evidence, witness statements, date and time verification plus other additional information.

Above all, our number one goal and priority is to best serve our children in partnership with parents, so they can learn and grow in safe and healthy environments alongside their peers, campus educators, and all school staff members.”