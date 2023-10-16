65º
Join Insider

Local News

More than $6K seized in illegal game room bust in north Harris County; woman arrested

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Harris County
A woman was charged in an illegal game room bust in north Harris County on Oct. 10, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said. (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman was charged in an illegal game room bust in north Harris County on Oct. 10, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said.

Constable deputies went to the sports bar, US Billiards around 2:30 p.m. in the 11200 block of Veterans Memorial Drive to execute a search warrant after they received complaints of illegal gambling.

When authorities arrived, Salina Nguyen, an employee at the location, was charged with possession of a gambling device/paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $100.

Pct. 4 found 54 altered electronic gambling devices at the business, documents that showed there was illegal gambling happening, and they seized about $6,257 in suspected gambling earnings.

If you suspect that someone is illegally gambling, you can contact authorities at 281-376-3472. Tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email