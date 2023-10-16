More than $6K seized in illegal game room bust in north Harris County; woman arrested

A woman was charged in an illegal game room bust in north Harris County on Oct. 10, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman was charged in an illegal game room bust in north Harris County on Oct. 10, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said.

Constable deputies went to the sports bar, US Billiards around 2:30 p.m. in the 11200 block of Veterans Memorial Drive to execute a search warrant after they received complaints of illegal gambling.

When authorities arrived, Salina Nguyen, an employee at the location, was charged with possession of a gambling device/paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $100.

Pct. 4 found 54 altered electronic gambling devices at the business, documents that showed there was illegal gambling happening, and they seized about $6,257 in suspected gambling earnings.

If you suspect that someone is illegally gambling, you can contact authorities at 281-376-3472. Tips can be made anonymously.