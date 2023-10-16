Man killed in shooting outside southeast Houston car service center

A man was killed in a shooting outside of a southeast Houston car service center on Monday, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – A man was killed in a shooting outside of a southeast Houston car service center on Monday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene in the 10600 block of Fuqua Street near Beamer Road around 1:30 p.m. and found a man who had been fatally shot.

HPD homicide investigators are at the scene of a fatal shooting outside a business at 10601 Fuqua St near Beamer Rd that occurred about 1:30 p.m. today. An adult male is deceased.



No other information at this time.

HPD did not provide additional details.

