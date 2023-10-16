68º
Man killed in shooting outside southeast Houston car service center

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

A man was killed in a shooting outside of a southeast Houston car service center on Monday, according to the Houston Police Department. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A man was killed in a shooting outside of a southeast Houston car service center on Monday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene in the 10600 block of Fuqua Street near Beamer Road around 1:30 p.m. and found a man who had been fatally shot.

HPD did not provide additional details.

KPRC 2 is working to get the latest information.

