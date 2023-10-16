Here’s what you missed on KPRC 2 News Today at 10 on Monday, October 16

Missed KPRC 2 News Today at 10 on Monday, October 16? Here’s all the fun.

How to properly perform CPR:

Dr. W. Ross Brown, cardiologist with Memorial Hermann, gives an in-studio demonstration on how to properly perform CPR.

October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month and learning to properly give CPR can mean the difference between life and death.

Children’s BOO!seum Houston hosts Halloween Sensory Friendly Day:

The doors of Children’s Museum Houston closed to the public for an exclusive event. Our Haley Hernandez takes us inside their Halloween Sensory Friendly Day for children with autism.

See the special events they have planned.

Get to know Jordyn Wright:

The 15-year-old from Rosharon is a business owner now helping other young people identify their passion. And she’s also one of the 2023 Prudential Emerging Visionaries Grand Prize winners.

Learn about J. Brielle Handmade Goods here.

Learn more about Passion to Purpose here.

