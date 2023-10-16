55º
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Crosby

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

CROSBY, Texas – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a driver Monday morning in Crosby.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an auto-ped on Crosby Lynchburg around midnight.

Deputies said a man was riding his bike when he was struck by a driver in a dark-colored truck. The driver did not stop to render aid.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are checking nearby cameras in hopes of finding the vehicle involved. At this time, there is no description of the suspect’s vehicle.

