Teen with special needs ‘accidentally’ shoots sister with gun found in unlocked box in NE Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Harris County, Shooting
A 16-year-old with special needs allegedly shot their sister after they found their mother’s gun in an unlocked box in their car on Saturday in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 16-year-old with special needs allegedly shot their sister after they found their mother’s gun in an unlocked box in their car on Saturday in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Constable deputies responded to the “accidental” shooting at a Lowe’s parking lot around 6:20 p.m. in the 19500 block of State Highway 249.

Authorities later made it to the scene and found the 14-year-old victim. She was then taken to a local hospital.

The teen is in stable condition, but doctors have not been able to remove the bullet from her body.

Authorities did not mention if any charges were filed, and an investigation is underway.

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

