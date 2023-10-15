Teen with special needs ‘accidentally’ shoots sister with gun found in unlocked box in NE Harris County

A 16-year-old with special needs allegedly shot their sister after they found their mother’s gun in an unlocked box in their car on Saturday in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Constable deputies responded to the “accidental” shooting at a Lowe’s parking lot around 6:20 p.m. in the 19500 block of State Highway 249.

Authorities later made it to the scene and found the 14-year-old victim. She was then taken to a local hospital.

The teen is in stable condition, but doctors have not been able to remove the bullet from her body.

Authorities did not mention if any charges were filed, and an investigation is underway.