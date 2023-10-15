69º
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in locating missing man last seen Thursday in Sugar Land

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tyler Mitchell (Photo provided by the Fort Bend County Sherriff's Office)

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s help in locating missing person, Tyler Mitchell, 44, who was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with khaki shorts and black shoes in the 14000 block of Bay Gardens Drive in Sugar Land.

Mitchell is 6′2′' and approximately 250 pounds.  He was last seen Thursday at around 10 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said there is no indication of foul play, and added that is seeking Mitchell’s whereabouts to verify his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBCSO’s non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1.

