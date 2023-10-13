Who killed Terry Oveal? $5K reward offered for information to help solve 2021 cold case

HOUSTON – It’s been two years since the shooting death of Terry Oveal, making it a cold case for the Houston Police Department.

Crime Stoppers has offered to pay a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects involved.

Oveal’s family still has hope that someone in the community will help bring them closure by coming forward to identify those responsible for this murder.

What happened

The shooting was reported on Feb. 6, 2021, in the 7600 block of Wilcrest Drive.

Officers said Oveal was shot and killed at the location.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.