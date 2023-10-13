USAF Thunderbirds Commander enjoying homecoming for this weekend’s Wings over Houston Air Show

HOUSTON – The Houston area will be blanketed in sunshine this weekend but this is not stopping thunder from roaring in our skies as the Thunderbirds will take flight over Ellington Field.

The legendary demonstration team from the United States Air Force will be the marquee attraction at this year’s Wings Over Houston Air Show.

The event is an annual tradition for thousands and this year, it is a homecoming for the lead pilot and commander of the team, Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, who grew up in Houston.

Elliott spoke with KPRC 2 Investigator Mario Diaz shortly after landing back home and spoke to the impact of this weekend’s homecoming.

The interview was highlighted Friday morning.