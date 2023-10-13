71º
Person dies after being struck by METRORail train in downtown Houston

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Person fatally struck by METRORail train in downtown Houston (KPRC)

An investigation is underway after a person was fatally struck by a METRORail train in downtown Houston Thursday evening.

It happened on Fannin Street near Capitol Street near the Central Station Capitol stop at around 7:50 p.m.

Officials said the train was stopped at the platform when it began traveling westbound. That was when police said the pedestrian “stepped in front” of the train and was struck.

That person died at the scene.

Officers with METRO PD are investigating the cause.

The Purple Line between EaDo and Theatre District has been shut down. Shuttle buses are offered for those passengers affected.

No additional information was available.

