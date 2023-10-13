Attorney claims retaliation after student suspended over hairstyle is moved to alternative school program

A family’s fight to have their son return to class at Barbers Hill High School after being suspended over his hair is ramping up.

After spending weeks in in-school suspension, 17-year-old Darryl George has been placed in an alternative school program for students with serious disciplinary issues.

The move comes after his family’s attorney, Allie Booker, filed a lawsuit in Federal Court. They believe it’s a clear form of retaliation.

“Been nothing but respectful to them,” Darryl said.

Yet the battle continues.

After his family attorney filed a Federal lawsuit claiming the disciplinary action violates the Crown Act, a law created to protect against racial discrimination of hairstyles, Booker says Darryl was moved to the district’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program or DAEP.

“They started to try to negotiate with me and told me that if I wanted Darryl out, I should agree to take the case out of Federal Court,” Booker said.

She and family advocate Candice Matthews declined the proposal.

“This is a school district who’s used to doing what they wanna do. The Crown Act came directly, and was formed from this school district based on their racial ideologies,” Matthews said.

A statement from House District 113 State Representative Rhetta Bowers who authored the Crown Act reads…

“I remain steadfast in my support of Darryl George and his family during this difficult time, and I am disappointed that barbers hill isd would decide to take such a drastic step to uphold a dress code that is in violation of the Texas Crown Act.”

The DAEP referral sent to Darryl’s mother just yesterday now claims Darryl is also chronically disruptive, and tardy.

“Not only are they keeping me away from my education, but they are, and I’m sorry for using this word but they are lying on me,” Darryl said.

For now, Darryl is to remain in DAEP for thirty days

“It made me feel sad and angry, because I’m in there for no reason, I’m in there with people that do… that have their own little problems that I don’t have,” Darryl said.

“It sounds like he’s in jail, and like he said that’s what it feels like, but after he do the DAEP for the 30 days, once he go back to Barbers Hill High School, he’s going to get back into ISS because of his hair,” said Darryl’s mother, Darresha George.

The family and it’s representatives say they plan to be in court proceedings within the next few weeks.