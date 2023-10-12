Want your holiday packages to arrive on time? Check this list of shipping deadlines

(Nati Harnik, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

HOUSTON – The season of giving is drawing near!

To assist customers with their preparations for the upcoming busy holiday shopping and shipping season, the U.S. Postal Service provided a 2023 holiday shipping and mailing deadlines list.

The information covers domestic, international and military shipping destinations to allow for the timely delivery of cards, letters and packages by Christmas.

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Alaska

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Hawaii

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6

First-Class Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15*

International Mail

USPS said shipping deadlines for international mail vary, depending on the destination. Find more details on International Mail and Shipping Services here. The postal service meets international mail shipping needs to over 180 countries.