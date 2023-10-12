Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.72 billion; what can you purchase with all of the money?

HOUSTON – The Powerball Jackpot continues to climb! After no one won Monday’s jackpot, the grand prize has grown to an estimated $1.72 billion.

If you won, how would spend all of the money?

Lottery fever is once again in the air, and you could be the lucky person who cashes in a whole lot of money!

“First thing I would do is invest, second thing I would do is pay off my student loans, third thing I would do is pay off my mortgage, fourth thing I would do is buy my mom a house,” one man said.

“I will probably start my own studio, a dance studio or give away some money, I don’t know,” one person said.

How about purchasing a sweet ride? KPRC stopped by the Private Club Motors and Exotics off the Southwest Freeway and spotted a 911 Turbo S Porsche.

If you won the lottery, you could purchase the car and then some. It’s only $156,000.

“And you would still have money left over. So much money left over. It’s mind blowing that you can win that much money,” Shayaan Dawra said.

Leo Kusro and Co. is the perfect spot in Houston to get custom jewelry.

“Honestly if you won that much money you can buy the store to be honest. If you want custom grills, custom chains, or cool logo,” Aman Khusro said.

You can take the cash value of $756.6 million or the annual payments.

“I would get the cash option,” one man said.

“I’m going to take the annual payments,” one man told KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner.

6 W RIVERCREST DRIVE

KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner got an exclusive tour of a beautiful home located at 6 W Rivercrest Drive.

The home sits on 3.7 acres and features several rooms, pieces and unique designs.

Houston realtor Gigi Huang with Douglas Elliman provided a tour of the mansion.

“This home has 6 bedrooms with on-suite bathrooms and four half baths. Three bedrooms are in the main home, and we have three additional beds on the first floor,” Huang said.

Each room inside of the home is simply gorgeous! Gigi showed us the kitchen, and the formal living room. Upstairs features a giant closet and breath-taking views.

“We have the pool and the cabana showing the resort style living,” Huang said.

The mansion also has a horse stable and huge backyard. It’s the perfect place if you won the lottery.

“It’s everything you need and when you win that lotto for almost $10 million this home can be yours,” Huang said.

To schedule a tour of the home, click here to read more about the listing.