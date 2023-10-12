80º
Officer hospitalized after shooting in Huntsville

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – An officer has been transported to the hospital after being shot Thursday, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of an officer-involved shooting on the west side of Huntsville.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

The officer was transported to Conroe Hospital. His condition is unknown.

A Huntsville city official said the suspect is no longer a threat to the public.

The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.

