HUNTSVILLE, Texas – An officer has been transported to the hospital after being shot Thursday, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of an officer-involved shooting on the west side of Huntsville.

NOW: A Huntsville, TX police officer has been shot in the line of duty and is now at a Conroe hospital. Waiting for official update from PD on officer’s condition. Shooting happened at an apartment complex off I-45. @KPRC2 heading to scene. pic.twitter.com/uz4P0oRe1H — Bryce Newberry (@KPRC2Bryce) October 12, 2023

Officer hospitalized after shooting in Huntsville (Rachel Draehn)

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

The officer was transported to Conroe Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Officer hospitalized after shooting in Huntsville (Rachel Draehn)

A Huntsville city official said the suspect is no longer a threat to the public.

The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.