Officer hospitalized after shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – An officer has been transported to the hospital after being shot Thursday, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
Officers responded to reports of an officer-involved shooting on the west side of Huntsville.
NOW: A Huntsville, TX police officer has been shot in the line of duty and is now at a Conroe hospital. Waiting for official update from PD on officer’s condition. Shooting happened at an apartment complex off I-45. @KPRC2 heading to scene. pic.twitter.com/uz4P0oRe1H— Bryce Newberry (@KPRC2Bryce) October 12, 2023
Police have not said what led up to the shooting.
The officer was transported to Conroe Hospital. His condition is unknown.
A Huntsville city official said the suspect is no longer a threat to the public.
The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.