Houston police officer relieved of duty following indictment related to 2021 road rage incident

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer has been relieved of duty following an indictment which was returned against him by a grand jury related to an off-duty 2021 road rage incident.

Juan Miguel Ramos, 30, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury for tampering/fabricating physical evidence related to the off-duty road rage incident which happened in April 2021. No one was injured in the incident.

The Houston Police Department said a criminal investigation was conducted by the department and presented to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office in August 2021 for its review.

Statement on indictment of HPD officer:



1/2 pic.twitter.com/OYwWVjNmlq — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 11, 2023

After a HPD Internal Affairs Division investigation, Police Chief Troy Finner indefinitely suspended Ramos the same month.

HPD said Ramos appealed his suspension as permitted by Civil Service law and was reinstated to the department in February 2022 after serving a 185-day suspension.

Ramos was sworn in as an officer in August 2016 and is currently assigned to the North Patrol Division.

“We respect the grand jury process and its decision. Due to this indictment, Chief Finner relieved the officer of duty today,” the statement read.

A booking photo of Ramos was not immediately available.