3 men shot after person in vehicle opens fire outside west Houston WingStop

HOUSTON – Houston police said three men have been taken to a hospital after being shot outside a WingStop restaurant in west Houston Wednesday evening.

HPD said it happened in the 2300 block of S. Kirkwood Rd. at around 8 p.m.

According to police, the Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and found three men with gunshot wounds. One was in his forties while the other two were in their early twenties.

The three were transported to a hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.

Police said they were told the three men were standing outside of the WingStop when an unknown vehicle pulled into the parking lot and started shooting at them.

The WingStop was also hit by gunfire, but no one inside was injured.

The motive of the shooting is under investigation.